N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,980,654 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

