N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,392 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,488. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

