N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

