NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.02 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $13,772.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

