Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MJWNF. Peel Hunt raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

