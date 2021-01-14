Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $9.89. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1,543,785 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

