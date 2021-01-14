Nano (NANO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68.76 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $438.33 million and $68.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00008551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.09 or 0.03065047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00384680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.01311322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.44 or 0.00552246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00421538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00279334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

