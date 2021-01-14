Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 28.5% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $232,963.96 and $267,478.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,403,854 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.