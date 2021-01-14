Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 10798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $225,855.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,496 shares of company stock worth $40,229,368. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

