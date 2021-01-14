National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

BLDP stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

