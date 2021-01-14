Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $93,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

