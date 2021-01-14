NavCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,586.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and $139,586.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001253 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019108 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,728,961 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

