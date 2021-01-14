Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading 11% Higher

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.11. 4,943,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 2,173,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

