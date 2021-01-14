Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Trading 14.4% Higher

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price traded up 14.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.56. 789,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 723,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The stock has a market cap of $180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

