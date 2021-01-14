Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading Up 14%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shot up 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 218,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 231,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

