Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 14.8% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares traded up 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.69. 511,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 301,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

