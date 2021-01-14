nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Spencer Lake Sells 875 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,306,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

