Neblio (NEBL) Trading 38.6% Higher Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $3.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007788 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,340,371 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,264 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

