Needham & Company LLC Increases Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Price Target to $3.75

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

