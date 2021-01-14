Needham & Company LLC Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $70.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE PHR opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.