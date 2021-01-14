Neo (NEO) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $22.53 or 0.00059136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00235773 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,696.59 or 0.85824616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00057133 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

