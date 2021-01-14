Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.