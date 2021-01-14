NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 175,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,189. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

