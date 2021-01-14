NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NeoGenomics worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEO opened at $52.81 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,759.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.