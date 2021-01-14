NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoPhotonics traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 4561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $548,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

