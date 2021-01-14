Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nephros will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NEPH opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.91. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros comprises about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

