Nerva (XNV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Nerva token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a total market cap of $259,329.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerva has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Nerva Token Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.