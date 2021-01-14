Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $73,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $167,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.32. 380,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,477. The company has a market cap of $326.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

