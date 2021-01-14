Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

