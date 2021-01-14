Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Down 7.7%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.61. 654,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 923,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

