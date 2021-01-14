NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 927,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,980. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

