Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $4.98 on Thursday, hitting $502.81. The company had a trading volume of 156,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,408. The stock has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.92.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

