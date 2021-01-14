Netko (NETKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Netko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netko has a market cap of $77,056.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netko has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko Profile

Netko (CRYPTO:NETKO) is a coin. Netko’s total supply is 11,736,165 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PoW/PoS cryptocurrency NETKO is based on the blakes2 algorithm. It's a project by a Slovenian IT company netko.it .At first the NETKO coin will be used as a loyalty token for our existing and future customers and to promote our business, later the team plans to integrate other services using NETKOs blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

