NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.72

NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 110267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that NetSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NetSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.