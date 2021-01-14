Neutrino USD Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $113.52 million and $2.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00107272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00234952 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.09 or 0.85852197 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 114,382,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,381,665 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

