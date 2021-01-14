NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 65,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.