New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). 21,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 33,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.19.

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) Company Profile (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

