New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $15.26. New Providence Acquisition shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 45,627 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in New Providence Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,237,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in New Providence Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 866,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

