New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 629,741 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 433,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 257,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $469.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

