Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 438,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $24.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

