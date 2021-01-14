Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 3,742,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

