Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $701,053.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Newton has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $701,053.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

