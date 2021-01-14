NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $386.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00386749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 481% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,756,684,288 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

