NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0389

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $242,080.01 and $7,723.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.01311322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.44 or 0.00552246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00166818 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001206 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

