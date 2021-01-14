NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 353.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.84 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

