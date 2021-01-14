NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 348.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 281,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 277,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.