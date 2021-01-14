NextGen Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95. 32,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 45,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.