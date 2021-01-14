NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

