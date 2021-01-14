Nexty Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $21.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexty Profile

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

