Nexus Price Reaches $0.31 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $105,360.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,448,392 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.